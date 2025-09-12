Sushila Karki Sworn In As Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Amidst Gen-Z Unrest

Kathmandu: Sushila Karki, Nepal's former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, was sworn in as the country's interim Prime Minister on Friday evening. Karki took charge on Friday after days of intense Gen-Z protests against corruption and government policies led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Sushila Karki's appointment was agreed upon by President Ramchandra Paudel, Gen-Z protest leaders, and the Nepalese Army following marathon negotiations.

Sushila Karki, known for her honesty and integrity, made history as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice from July 2016 to June 2017. Her selection as interim Prime Minister is seen as a step toward restoring stability in Nepal after weeks of violent protests that left at least 51 people dead and over 1000 injured. As interim leader, Karki is expected to lead a transitional government tasked with organising fresh elections and addressing the demands of the Gen-Z movement.

Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, has again registered her name in history by becoming the country's first female executive head leading the transitional government. Her ascension as the executive head of the interim government comes amid violent Gen-Z-led protests that toppled the Oli government.

Chosen through a public vote on the online platform Discord by Gen-Z leaders, Karki emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure among both the youth movement and traditional political forces craving stability and credibility amidst unrest in the country. With a reputation for judicial independence and integrity built over decades of legal experience, Sushila Karki will have challenges to restore order, conduct elections, and propel Nepal's development.

India Welcomes Formation Of Interim Government In Nepal

Soon after her oath ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a statement welcoming the formation of the interim government in Nepal. India expressed hope that the move would help establish peace and stability in the Himalayan nation. In its response, the MEA said India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of both peoples and countries.

"We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries," the MEA statement read.

Who Is Sushila Karki, Selected As Head Of Interim Government

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar’s Shankarpur, Karki's journey to national leadership is an example of her courage and incorruptible stance. Her selection was registered as a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics, with Karki being acceptable to both the youngsters leading the protests and traditional political forces.

Her selection is attributed to her reputation for judicial independence and strong verdicts in high-profile corruption cases during her tenure as Chief Justice.

Notably, Karki began practising law in 1979 after completing her master's degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India and a Bachelor of Laws from Tribhuvan University in 1978. During her legal career, she served as president of both the Koshi Zonal Bar Association and the Biratnagar Appellate Bar before being appointed a Supreme Court justice in 2009.

Karki's history-making tenure as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice from July 2016 to June 2017 was notable for landmark verdicts in corruption cases against politicians. Despite being nominated under the Nepali Congress quota, she maintained judicial independence and never bowed to political pressure. An impeachment motion in 2017, viewed by many as politically motivated to thwart her verdict on a police chief appointment, led to her tenure's end.

Former Supreme Court justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai praises Karki and her husband Durga Subedi's contributions to Nepal's democratic movement, calling them "true Gandhians" in ideology and lifestyle. "She has agreed to shoulder such a huge challenge, demonstrating her courage. We all need to support her," Bhattarai said.