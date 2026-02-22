Suspect In Mar-a-Lago Security Breach Had Been Missing For Days, Picked Up Shotgun En Route

Florida: A young man from North Carolina, reportedly in his early 20s, was shot dead by the Secret Service early Sunday morning after breaching the secure perimeter of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The man, whose identity hasn't been disclosed, had been missing for days, and investigators believed he drove south from North Carolina. Furthermore, prima facie, it surfaced that the suspect picked up a shotgun along the way.

According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the man was observed near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago, carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. He attempted to enter the secure area around 1.30 am, leading Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy to confront him.

The confrontation ended in tragedy, with the man being shot dead by law enforcement. However, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House at the time of the incident, unaware of the security breach.

The law enforcement agencies are now probing the incident to ascertain the motive behind the security breach of the US President and the background of the suspect. The FBI is involved in the investigation, and the Secret Service agents involved have been placed on administrative leave, as per agency policy.

The incident has raised concerns about security threats to public figures, especially given the recent spike in political violence in the US. Trump has been the target of two previous assassination attempts, including one at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024.

Notably, Donald Trump often spends weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort, but was coincidentally at the White House in Washington, DC at the time of the incident, along with First Lady Melania Trump. The White House has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. Earlier, a security breach attempt was made while Trump was present at his resort.