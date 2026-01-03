Swiss Bar Fire: Blaze That Killed 40 Triggered By Champagne Sparklers Held Too Close To Ceiling

Bern: Sparklers attached to champagne bottles and held too close to the ceiling likely sparked the deadly fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, during a New Year's party, killing at least 40 people, CNN quoted officials as saying.

The blaze reportedly spread rapidly due to a flashover, and Swiss prosecutors have opened an investigation into possible criminal responsibility.

Earlier, at a press conference in Crans-Montana, Valais Cantonal Police Commander Frederic Gisler said authorities responded swiftly after a fire was reported at a bar in the area.

According to Gisler, smoke was first seen coming from the bar in the centre of the Swiss ski resort at around 1:30 am. Moments later, a witness contacted the emergency call centre to report the incident. A red alert was immediately issued to mobilise firefighting services, he added.

The first teams from the Crans-Montana intercommunal police and the gendarmerie reached the scene at 1:32 am, and were soon joined by additional emergency responders, CNN reported.

"Their initial assignment was obviously to take care of the victims, to provide them emergency help," Gisler said. He noted that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze quickly.

"Following that, the initial investigations were able to start," he said.

Reception centres were later set up to assist those affected by the incident, and a helpline was launched at 4:14 am to provide information and support to families.

"All of the injured people had received care by shortly after 5 am, thanks to this widescale mobilisation," CNN quoted Gisler as saying.

Families of those who lost their lives in the fire at Crans-Montana are facing a painful wait, as local authorities said it could take several days to identify all of the approximately 40 victims, CNN reported.