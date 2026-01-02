Swiss Resort Bar Fire Tragedy: India Condoles Death Of 40

Switzerland: The Indian Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Thursday expressed deep grief over the tragic fire explosion in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana that claimed several lives and left many others injured.

The Embassy said it stood in solidarity with the Swiss government and people during the difficult time."@IndiainSwiss expresses its profound grief over the tragic fire explosion in Crans-Montana, claiming several precious lives. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and those injured. In solidarity with the Government and the people of Switzerland during this difficult time," the embassy said in an X post.

The US Embassy in Bern also conveyed condolences over the incident, saying it was deeply saddened by the tragedy and extended thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. Dozens of people gathered in silence on Thursday night at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana to remember those who lost their lives in a deadly fire that has shocked the country.

Mourners lit candles, laid flowers and stood quietly during a vigil near the site of the tragedy. Many were seen hugging and comforting one another as the scale of the loss became clearer.

At least 40 people were killed and around 115 others injured after a fire broke out at the "Le Constellation" bar of Swiss Ski resort in Crans-Montana, CNN reported, citing the Valais Cantonal Police. Authorities said the fire was not caused by arson.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Valais Cantonal Police Commander Frederic Gisler said emergency services responded quickly after the incident was reported. According to him, smoke was first noticed coming from the bar, located in the centre of the resort, around 1:30 am.

Moments later, a witness alerted the emergency call centre. "A red alert was immediately issued to mobilise firefighting services," Gisler said, adding that rescue teams reached the scene within minutes.

As investigations continued, Valais canton's Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud said authorities were examining whether a sudden and intense fire phenomenon known as a "flashover" may have triggered the explosion.

"There are a lot of circumstances to clarify, several hypotheses were put forward. The main theory we're prioritizing is a flashover that provoked a rapid explosion. Several witnesses have been heard and there are telephones that were recovered to be analyzed," Pilloud said during an earlier briefing.

A flashover occurs when nearly everything inside an enclosed space ignites almost at the same time, causing a rapid spread of fire and extreme heat.

World leaders also expressed condolences. French President Emmanuel Macron said France stood with Switzerland during the tragedy.

"Deep emotion following the fire in Crans-Montana. My thoughts go to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support," Macron said in a post on X.