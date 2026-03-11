Updated 11 March 2026 at 04:44 IST
Switzerland Horror: Man Sets Himself Ablaze On Bus In Kerzers, Killing 6 And Injuring Multiple Passengers
A man set himself on fire on a bus in Switzerland's Kerzers, killing at least six people, prompting the law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident to ascertain the motive behind the horrific act.
- World News
- 1 min read
Kerzers: In a horrific incident, a man set himself on fire in a bus in Switzerland's Kerzers, resulting in the deaths of at least 6 people and injuries to multiple others. According to reports, on receiving information, the emergency services rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a hospital nearby for treatment. However, the details of the victims and the suspect have not been released by the Swiss police.
Amidst the tension in the Middle East, the terrifying fire incident has left the locals in fear, with the investigating agencies probing the incident to ascertain the motive behind the man's actions, which remains unclear.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 04:44 IST