14 Women, Man Killed & Several Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria

14 Women, Man Killed and Several Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria | Image: Unsplash

Damascus: At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded Monday when a car bomb exploded in the outskirts of a northern Syrian city, local civil defence and a war monitor reported.

The car on the outskirts of the city of Manbij detonated next to a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, killing 14 women and one man, the local Syrian civil defence reported.

Another 15 women were wounded, among them in critical condition. However, Britain-based war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 18 women were killed as well as one man.

Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to witness violence even after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in December, where Turkish-backed factions known as the Syrian National Army continue to clash with the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.