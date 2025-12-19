Taiwan Attack: 3 Dead, 5 Injured After Armed Man Went On Knife Rampage In Central Taipei

Taipei: A horrific mass knife attack was reported in central Taipei on Friday, leaving at least 3 people dead and multiple others severely injured at the main train station. According to reports, the attacker, identified only by his last name Chang, released smoke bombs at the main train station before targeting a nearby subway station in a busy shopping district.

The Taiwan police officials stated that the accused, Chang had a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants, and police have searched his home. He was found wearing what appeared to be body armour and a mask, and likely possessed petrol bombs. The officials described the attack as indiscriminate and said that the investigators will probe the accused's background and relationships to understand his motives.

The attack is highly unusual for Taiwan, where violent crime is rare. The police are probing the incident to ascertaint the if there are other connected factors.

As per reports, the accused, Chang died during a police chase after falling from a building.

