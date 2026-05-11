Taiwan Confident In US Ties But Hopes For No 'Surprises' From Trump's China Summit

Taipei: Taiwan is confident in the stable development ​of its ties with the U.S. but hopes there are no "surprises" on Taiwan-related issues when U.S. President ‌Donald Trump visits China this week, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Monday.

Trump will be in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping where the issue of democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its territory, is certain to come up.

China has never renounced the ​use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and last month China's foreign minister said Taiwan was the "biggest risk" ​in China-U.S. relations. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

The U.S. is bound by law to provide ⁠Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week there needed to be ​stability across the Taiwan Strait.

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Speaking to reporters at parliament in Taipei, Lin said the government was closely monitoring the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting.

"We ​have also maintained continuous communication with the United States - whether through public statements from the U.S. government or through non-public channels. We are confident in the stable development of Taiwan-U.S. relations," he said.

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"The U.S. government has repeatedly expressed that its Taiwan policy will not change," Lin added.

Taking questions from ​lawmakers later, he said the U.S. was clear on the issues it wanted discussed, like trade and fentanyl, but China kept ​raising the Taiwan issue.

"Of course we hope that the Trump-Xi summit does not produce any surprises regarding Taiwan-related issues," Lin said.

Defence Spending Stymied

The ‌U.S. has ⁠pushed Taiwan, along with its major allies around the world, to spend more on their defence.

But last week, Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament passed a smaller special defence budget than the government had requested, and removed clauses for spending on domestically developed systems like surface-to-air missiles and drones.

A senior U.S. official said on Sunday that the U.S. was disappointed by parliament approving defence spending short of what Washington believed ​was needed.

Lin said he hoped parliament ​could take "remedial" action so ⁠that the defence budget could support Taiwan's security policy, as maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was a common goal shared by Taiwan and like-minded nations.

"However, peace depends on strength - ​it requires demonstrating the defence capability for self-defence in order to deter aggression," he said.

Speaking at ​a separate event ⁠in Taipei, Premier Cho Jung-tai said the government would "certainly take action" to restore the trust of the international community in Taiwan's defence policy.

"Having it fragmented in this way is a serious blow to defence and security," he said.

China has continued its regular military activities ⁠around Taiwan ​in the run-up to Trump's China trip, including holding another "joint combat readiness patrol" ​last week.

On Saturday, China's defence ministry said such operations were "entirely justified and reasonable".