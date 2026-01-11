Taiwan's Top Intelligence Agency Says China Using Fake News Sites, Bot Networks for 'Cognitive Warfare'

A Taiwanese soldier holds a Taiwan national flag near a group of soldiers with red markings on their helmet | Image: AP

Taipei: Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has revealed that China is allegedly using Chinese IT and marketing companies to run large-scale disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing Taiwanese public opinion and weakening social cohesion, according to a report cited by the Central News Agency (CNA).

In its analysis of the People's Republic of China's "cognitive warfare tactics against Taiwan in 2025," the NSB said Taiwan's intelligence system identified over 45,000 fake social media accounts and more than 2.314 million pieces of disinformation circulating online.

According to the NSB, these efforts are part of a coordinated operation overseen by China's Central Publicity Department and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS). Chinese IT companies have reportedly built databases and developed automated systems to manage fake or bot-operated accounts, CNA reported.

The report further noted that marketing firms such as Haixunshe, Haimai, and Huya have been used to create fake news websites that promote Beijing-friendly narratives.

Meanwhile, Beijing-backed Wubianjie Group has allegedly operated content farms through Facebook fan pages that initially post sensational entertainment-style content to attract followers before gradually shifting to political messaging intended to shape public perception.

According to the NSB, China's goal is to deepen divisions within Taiwan, weaken resistance to external threats, discourage international support for Taiwan, and increase Taiwanese acceptance of Beijing's agenda, CNA said.

To counter such influence operations, the NSB stated it is strengthening cooperation with domestic government bodies, fact-checking organisations, and social media platforms to enhance transparency and remove false information.

It also highlighted Taiwan's growing collaboration with the international community, noting that over the past year, it conducted more than 80 security dialogues and intelligence-sharing meetings with global democratic partners to jointly tackle China's cognitive warfare strategies, as cited by the CNA report.