Taliban's Foreign Minister To Meet EAM Jaishankar In Delhi Amidst Kabul's Night Of Explosions And Fears

As Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in New Delhi for his first official visit to India, Kabul witnessed a night of fear and chaos. Numerous loud explosions were reported across the city late Thursday, sparking panic among residents.

Witnesses said at least two powerful blasts were heard, followed by the sound of aircraft overhead. The explosions originated from District 8, home to key government offices and residential areas. The cause is still unclear, though early reports suggest the possibility of an airstrike. Investigations are underway, with local sources saying the nature of the incident has yet to be verified.

Historic First Visit by a Taliban Leader

Muttaqi arrived in Delhi on Thursday (October 9) morning with a delegation of five Taliban officials and received a warm welcome from the Modi government. He will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday (October 10), marking the first time India has officially hosted a leader of the Taliban regime that took power in Kabul in 2021.

During his week-long visit, Muttaqi will also travel to Deoband on Saturday (October 11) to visit the Dar ul Uloom seminary, the ideological home of the Taliban, and to Agra on Sunday (October 12) to see the Taj Mahal, which he reportedly requested.

Diplomatic and Bilateral Discussions

Muttaqi, who served as a minister in the previous Taliban government from 1996-2001 and is listed as a sanctioned terrorist by the United Nations Security Council, will address the media, speak at the Vivekananda International Foundation think-tank, and meet Afghan traders at a FICCI-hosted event. He is also expected to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, whose role in the IC-814 hostage negotiations in 1999 remains historically significant.