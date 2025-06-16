Talk Before It’s Too Late: Donald Trump Warns Iran To Negotiate, Backs Israel At G7

Ottawa: The annual G7 summit has kicked off in the Canadian Rockies resort of Kananaskis, amidst heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. US President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Israel, stating that Iran will not emerge victorious in the conflict and urging both nations to return to negotiations before it's too late.

Donald Trump's comments come on the heels of Israel's Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, scientists, and top military officials. In response, Tehran launched Operation True Promise 3, unleashing waves of attacks on Saturday that continued into the early morning hours. The Israeli military struck Iran's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and damaged the world's largest natural gas processing unit linked to the South Pars gas field in Iran's Bushehr Province.

As per reports, while other leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union are seeking unity on global crises, Trump has refused to endorse a joint statement calling for de-escalation in the Middle East. The US President's move has come up as a challenge in achieving consensus among the G7 nations on key global issues.

Trump's Warning To Iran

Earlier, Trump warned Iran against any retaliation on US assets, stating, "If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before."