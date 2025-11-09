Talks to End US Shutdown Look Promising, Senate Majority Leader Says

Washington: Bipartisan talks in the U.S. Senate to end the federal shutdown have taken a positive turn, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Saturday, with lawmakers working on deals to temporarily reopen the government and introduce three longer-term funding bills for some agencies. Asked by reporters whether there have been bipartisan talks within the last 24 hours that have been positive in nature, Thune, a South Dakota Republican, responded, "Yeah. I'd say so."

Saturday marked the 39th day of the federal shutdown, which has already sidelined many federal workers and affected food aid, air travel and national parks. After weeks of faltering talks, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate seemed to start negotiating in earnest late this week.

Lawmakers on Saturday had hoped to unveil the full text of three fiscal 2026 full-year funding measures for agriculture, food and nutrition programmes, along with money for military construction projects, veterans' programs and funding to operate Congress, according to Republican senators. The proposals would fund those operations through September 30, 2026.

But the workday ended with no bipartisan deals announced on reopening the government and no release to the public of full-year funding bills. The Senate will try again with a rare Sunday session.

Meanwhile, senators have been working on a stopgap measure that would buy them more time to reach a deal on the remaining nine "discretionary" spending bills for the rest of the federal government, such as agencies for homeland security, defence, housing and health.

North Dakota Republican Senator John Hoeven told reporters that the short-term funding, now set to expire on November 21, would be updated with new legislation to reopen the government and keep it funded through late January.

Despite Thune's upbeat talk, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Saturday attacked the Trump administration for withholding SNAP food stamp funding and accused it of playing "politics" by imposing reduced airline flights at certain airports.

Schumer on the Senate floor complained that Republicans "stormed out of the gate" on Friday to reject Democrats' call for a one-year extension of an expiring health insurance subsidy as part of legislation to reopen the government.

The support of at least eight Democrats is likely needed for the shutdown logjam to be broken. Thune did not say how Republicans would handle Democrats' demands to extend subsidies used by 24 million people in the Affordable Care Act's health insurance marketplaces.

President Donald Trump "wants to have a solution to the healthcare crisis in this country, which is skyrocketing premiums," Thune said. But Republicans have said they will not negotiate on health insurance subsidies until the shutdown ends.

Trump on Saturday urged Republican senators to redirect federal money used to subsidise health insurance under the Affordable Care Act toward direct payments to individuals. While some Republican senators have voiced support, Democrats so far have largely been silent.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the hundreds of billions of dollars currently being sent to money-sucking insurance companies in order to save the bad healthcare provided by Obamacare BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE and have money left over," Trump wrote on Truth Social, without offering details.

The ACA marketplaces allow people to buy policies directly from health insurers and mainly serve people who do not have coverage through employers or the Medicare and Medicaid government programmes.

Representatives for the White House did not respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.

Trump's comments came after the Senate rejected legislation on Friday that would have resumed pay cheques for hundreds of thousands of federal workers during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The record-long shutdown was taking its toll on many programmes.