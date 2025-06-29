Tanzania Tragedy: Two Buses Burst Into Flames After Crash Claiming 40 Lives, Injuring 30 Others On Moshi-Tanga Highway

Dodoma: A deadly bus accident occurred in the Sabasaba area along the Moshi-Tanga highway in Tanzania's Kilimanjaro region, claiming the lives of at least 40 people and leaving 30 others injured. According to reports, the tragic incident involved two buses that collided and burst into flames, trapping dozens of terrified passengers inside the wreckage. The buses were engulfed in flames, making it difficult for passengers to escape. Many of those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment, while others succumbed to their injuries. According to local media reports, one of the buses was carrying passengers heading to a wedding ceremony.

Tanzanian President Offers Condolences

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, and friends of the victims. In a statement, she said, "I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, and friends. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed and a quick recovery to the injured. May He comfort and strengthen their families during this difficult time."

As per reports, the country has experienced several bus accidents in the past, resulting in multiple losses of life. The government has been working to improve road safety measures, including increasing vehicle inspections and enforcing traffic laws.

Bus accidents are a recurring nightmare in Tanzania, often caused by reckless driving, poor road conditions, and inadequate vehicle maintenance. The country's bus operators and authorities must take immediate action to address these issues and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

The government and various organisations have pledged to provide support to the families of the victims.