Tariffs on Hold? Trump Hints At Easing Pressure on India Over Russian Oil, Says 'May Not Have To Do It'

Trump Hints At Easing Pressure on India Over Russian Oil, Says 'May Not Have To Do It' | Image: X

In a significant shift in tone, US President Donald Trump has suggested he may delay imposing tariffs on countries buying oil from Russia, including India. The comments follow his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which Trump described as having gone “very well.”

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said, “Well, because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that [tariffs]. Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don’t have to think about that right now.”

India Remains in Focus

India, Russia’s second-largest oil buyer after China, has been a central figure in Trump’s tariff warnings. In earlier remarks, the US President claimed that his tariff threats had already influenced India’s behavior.

“When I told India we’re going to charge you, because you’re dealing with Russia and oil purchases, it essentially took them out of buying oil from Russia,” Trump said during an interview. He also implied that the pressure on India may have pushed Russia toward renewed diplomatic engagement with Washington.

“When you lose your second-largest customer, and you’re probably going to lose your first-largest customer, I think that probably has a role,” he added, referring to India and China, respectively.

India Rejects Tariff Pressure, Continues Russian Oil Imports

In response, Indian officials have firmly denied any shift in their energy policy. AS Sahney, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), clarified that there is “no pause” in Russian oil imports and emphasized that purchasing decisions are guided by economic rationale.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a formal statement, calling the US tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable.” The ministry affirmed, “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

US Imposes Additional Tariffs on Indian Exports

As part of its broader response to India’s continued engagement with Russian oil, the United States announced an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian exports. The move raises the total import duty to 50 percent and is expected to affect approximately 40 billion worth of non-exempt Indian goods exported to the US

The new tariffs are scheduled to come into effect on August 27.

President Trump has justified the decision by stating that India’s purchases of Russian oil are “fuelling the war machine,” referring to Moscow’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

China Remains Russia’s Largest Oil Buyer

While India has come under direct pressure, China remains Russia’s largest oil customer. Although not directly named in Trump’s recent comments, Beijing could face similar scrutiny if the US moves forward with further sanctions or tariffs related to Russian energy exports.

For now, President Trump has signaled a temporary easing of pressure, but has made clear that a decision on retaliatory tariffs may be taken in the coming weeks. The outcome of the Alaska meeting with President Putin, as well as the response from major energy-importing countries, will likely shape the next phase of US policy.