Tarique Rahman Returns To Dhaka: Who Is He And How His Return May Alter Bangladesh's Political Journey

New Delhi: In a potentially major event that can alter the course of Bangladesh's political history after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, retured to Dhaka on Thursday after 17 years in exile.

Rahman is the eldest son of Khaleda Zia, who has served as Prime Minister for three terms, and one of the tallest leaders in Bangladesh's political landscape. He arrived from London on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

A massive crowd gathered near the airport and along the 300-foot road leading up to it, where BNP leaders and activists prepared a grand reception to welcome the party's acting chief. According to South Asian experts, the ban imposed on Hasina's Awami League, barring it from contesting in the upcoming February 2026 national elections, has significantly improved the prospects of the BNP.

In this context, Republic takes a closer look to explore what Rahman's return to Bangladesh and his presumed active role in the country's political canvas, may change the course of the country's political landscape and what are its consequences for neighbouring India.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman is the eldest son of Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and military ruler-turned-politician Ziaur Rahman, who served as the President of Bangladesh from 1977 to 1981, before he was assassinated.

Rahman was imprisoned for seven years in 2007 on charges of money laundering. He was detained by the military-backed interim government for several months. After his release, he went to UK for treatment and has been residing in London since then.

During his stay in London, Rahman was convicted of multiple criminal cases in Bangladesh, including a case that pointed to his involvement in a plot to assassinate Hasina. However, after Hasina was ousted from power in the July Uprising, he was acquitted of all charges.

What Does Tarique Rahman's Return To Dhaka Signify?

Bangladesh Nationalist Party spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi had mentioned that Rahman's return is a "defining political moment" for the party as well as Bangladesh.

After the ouster of Hasina and the subsequent banning of her Awami League party under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the BNP has now become a frontrunner in the upcoming elections, with the Jamaat-e-Islami, the BNP's former ally, emerging as its main rival.

Earlier, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had mentioned that if Zia's health permits, she will be the Prime Minister if the party is voted to power. Ziais currently being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Dhaka. Hence, there are chances that her son, Rahman, will hold the reins of the new government if voted to power.

What Does It Mean For India

It might be the first time that Sheikh Hasina's Awami League is not be one of the contenders in the Bangladesh polls, but there have been times when the Hasina government went ahead with the elections, despite the Opposition boycotting the polls. While a poll outcome favouring Awami League has always been historically favourable for India, India can best hope that the BNP wins the election this time.