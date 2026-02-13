Tarique Rahman’s First Response After BNP Secures Thumping Victory In Bangladesh Elections

Dhaka: Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has secured a sweeping victory, which has paved the way for him to return to power in Bangladesh after nearly two decades. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, in his first response after the landslide victory, has thanked his supporters for their love and backing after the party's historic victory in the national elections.

Interacting with his supporters outside his Gulshan residence, Rahman said, “I'm grateful for the love you've shown me. Please pray for me.” After addressing his supporters, the BNP chief then left for Friday prayers at the Bangladesh Navy Headquarters Mosque, stopping his car to exchange a few words with the crowd, who cheered and waved at him. Rahman's party secured a landslide win, registering a spectacular return to power after nearly two decades.

Following the landslide victory, the 60-year-old BNP chairman is set to become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh, replacing interim government chief Muhammad Yunus. Rahman's victory comes amid a period of political vacuum, instability, and fragile security conditions, following major unrest and attacks on minorities after student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

After the BNP's landslide win, supporters gathered outside Tarique Rahman's Gulshan residence, eager to catch a glimpse of their leader. His victory is seen as a new beginning in Bangladesh's politics, with implications for India-Bangladesh ties.

India's PM Narendra Modi has congratulated Tarique Rahman on his victory, expressing India's intent to continue close ties with Bangladesh and cooperate on economic and strategic issues. “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples,” PM Modi tweeted.

Rahman's ‘Bangladesh First’ approach is expected to shape the country's foreign policy, with a focus on mutual respect and equality in dealings with India. The BNP leader has pledged to secure a fair share of water from the Teesta and Padma rivers, calling it a matter of national survival. He has also promised to end border killings and ensure safety for minorities, including Hindus, who make up around 8% of Bangladesh's population.

The analysts have predicted the election outcome as a recalibration of India-Bangladesh relations.