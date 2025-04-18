'Misleading and Meritless': TCS Rejects Claims of Bias Towards Indian Employees During US Layoffs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has strongly denied allegations of discrimination against non-Indian employees, including claims of bias in favour of Indian staff on H-1B visas. The company has called these claims “misleading and meritless.”

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is looking into the matter after several former TCS employees filed complaints in 2023, as reported by Bloomberg.

TCS Calls Allegations ‘Misleading’

TCS issued a statement dismissing the accusations. “Allegations that TCS engages in unlawful discrimination are meritless and misleading. TCS has a strong track record of being an equal opportunity employer in the U.S., embracing the highest levels of integrity and values in our operations,” the company said.

Another statement from TCS added: “Claims that TCS engages in discriminatory practices are unfounded and deceptive. We are committed to being an equal opportunity employer in the U.S., guided by our core values and ethical standards.”

According to Bloomberg, the complaints have been made mostly by former TCS employees above the age of 40 and from non-Asian backgrounds. These workers have alleged unfair treatment in hiring, promotions, and layoffs.

US Lawmaker Urges Deeper Investigation

In April 2024, Democratic U.S. Representative Seth Moulton from Massachusetts wrote to the EEOC, urging them to launch a full investigation into TCS. He pointed out that several of the complainants were his own constituents and said that TCS might be misusing U.S. visa programs that are meant to fill local skill gaps.

Reference to Cognizant Case

The report also mentions a similar case from 2020 involving Cognizant Technology Solutions. In that case, the EEOC found that Cognizant had discriminated against non-Indian employees. A class-action lawsuit followed, and a jury ruled that the company had shown a clear preference for Indian workers from 2013 to 2022. Cognizant denied the allegations and has appealed the verdict.