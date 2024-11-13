sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:52 IST, November 13th 2024

Team Trump 2.0: Here Are the People President-Elect Has Picked For Key Positions So Far

President-elect Donald Trump is filling key roles in his upcoming administration, appointing loyal allies and prominent supporters from his 2024 campaign.

Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaking at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. | Image: AP
