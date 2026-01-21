‘Teesta Mega Project Will Start After Proper Review’: Rizwana Hasan on Bangladesh–China Commitment

New Delhi: Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an adviser to the Government of Bangladesh, stated on Monday that China and Bangladesh are still committed to carrying out the Teesta Mega Project. She also emphasized against being disappointed by the project's timeframe, saying that it won't start until all technical reviews are finished.

After touring erosion-prone regions along the Teesta River in Lalmonirhat, Rizwana Hasan told reporters that construction on the project won't start until all required procedures are finished and thoroughly examined in order to prevent errors and ensure that the work is done efficiently.

Project Under Review by Chinese Experts

According to her, the project proposal has already been forwarded to China and is presently being thoroughly examined by Chinese specialists. "The government cannot proceed with implementation until this scrutiny is completed," she stated, adding that there is still hope even if work doesn't start in January.

The adviser clarified that the Teesta Mega Project is complicated because it consists of three main parts: irrigation management, riverbank erosion prevention, and flood control. Because of this, more work is being spent to make sure the plan is technically solid and thoroughly integrated.

What Is the Teesta Mega Project

The Teesta Mega Project, officially named the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, is a large-scale river management initiative planned with Chinese financial and technical support. The project proposes narrowing the river’s width, dredging the riverbed, constructing more than 100 kilometres of embankments, reclaiming land, and developing irrigation, flood control, and navigation facilities. It aims to manage erosion and water flow by reshaping the river’s natural braided structure into a trained main channel.

Complex Planning Requires Time

Rizwana Hasan stated that projects cannot be hurried until all formalities are finished in response to inquiries regarding deadlines. She pointed out that when a country submits a project, it often specifies when it intends to start working so that partner nations can get ready. However, additional assessment is now required because of the Teesta project's growing complexity.

According to her, the present government does not want to make the same mistakes that contributed to the failure of previous initiatives due to improper planning and timing. She stated, “Giving time now is necessary to save the project in the long run.”

Additionally, Rizwana Hasan stated that data gathering and surveys, including work connected to the project area's census, have already been finished and transferred to China. The data that was submitted is currently being further processed by Chinese officials.

Bangladesh–China Cooperation Emphasised

The adviser highlighted Bangladesh's foreign policy, describing China as a close and reliable development partner and stating that the nation adheres to the principle of "friendship with all." She pointed out that cooperation is crucial because Bangladesh and China share rivers, such as the Teesta, which originates in China.

She stated that China has been helping Bangladesh in a number of areas, such as infrastructure and healthcare, and she thanked China for its ongoing support. "We have a strong, friendship-based relationship with China," she stated.

In response to criticism and inquiries from some political parties and media outlets, Rizwana Hasan stated that imprecise terminology and presumptions regarding timelines lead to misunderstandings. She clarified that the project's implementation date had not yet been decided upon.

According to her, water conservation and development are continuous processes that call for perseverance. Regarding long-term planning, she stated that large-scale projects should be carried out by stable and independent governments and that discussions should take into account both the previous 15 years and the upcoming 15 years.

Reiterating that the government is still dedicated to finishing the Teesta Mega Project correctly for the benefit of the residents along the river, the adviser advised against needless haste.