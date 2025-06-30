Tehran Doesn't Trust IAEA Anymore, Says Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Trust in the United Nations’ nuclear oversight body, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has collapsed in Iran, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian. In a recent phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian expressed deep frustration with the IAEA’s leadership, accusing it of failing to address what Iran sees as violations of international law by Israel and the United States. This comes as Iran grapples with the aftermath of a 12-day air conflict that left nearly a thousand dead.

The conflict began on June 13, 2025, with Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, followed by U.S. airstrikes on key sites like Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

President Pezeshkian told Macron that the IAEA’s silence on these attacks, which Iran claims violated the UN Charter and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), has eroded confidence in the agency. “What guarantee is there that our facilities won’t be attacked again, even if we cooperate?” he reportedly asked, highlighting Iran’s reluctance to allow IAEA inspectors back into its damaged nuclear sites.

Accusations Against IAEA Leadership

At the heart of Iran’s grievances is Rafael Grossi, the IAEA’s director general. Pezeshkian criticized Grossi for not condemning the Israeli and U.S. strikes, accusing him of bias and failing to uphold the agency’s impartiality. Iran’s distrust runs deeper, with some officials questioning why Israel, a non-signatory to the NPT, is allegedly used as a source for IAEA reports. This sentiment was echoed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who called Grossi’s push to inspect bombed sites “meaningless and possibly even malign in intent”.

The rhetoric has turned particularly hostile in Iran’s hardline circles. The conservative newspaper Kayhan, closely tied to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, went as far as suggesting that if Grossi were to visit Iran, he should face trial and execution for alleged ties to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. While Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, denied direct threats against Grossi or IAEA inspectors, he confirmed that inspectors currently in Iran are safe but barred from accessing nuclear sites.

Western Nations Rally Behind IAEA

In response, Western powers have rallied to defend Grossi and the IAEA. On June 30, 2025, the UK, France, and Germany issued a joint statement condemning “threats against the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi” and urging Iran to resume full cooperation with the agency. “We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA,” the statement read, emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of IAEA personnel. The U.S. also condemned the threats, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling them “unacceptable” and stressing the importance of protecting IAEA staff.

On June 12, 2025, the IAEA’s Board of Governors passed a resolution, backed by the U.S., UK, France, and Germany, declaring Iran in violation of its NPT obligations—the first such censure in nearly two decades. Iran views this resolution as a pretext for the subsequent Israeli and U.S. strikes.