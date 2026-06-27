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'Tehran May Cease To Exist': Trump Warns Iran Of Serious Consequences As US Flags Ceasefire Violations

Donald Trump warned that Tehran “may cease to exist” and signalled more US actions amid allegations of ceasefire violations, sharply escalating rhetoric as tensions rise over reported breaches of the truce agreement.

Abhishek Tiwari
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'Tehran May Cease To Exist': Trump Warns Iran Of Serious Consequences As US Flags Ceasefire Violations
'Tehran May Cease To Exist': Trump Warns Iran Of Serious Consequences As US Flags Ceasefire Violations | Image: AP

Tehran: US President Donald Trump warned that Tehran “may cease to exist” and signalled more US actions amid allegations of ceasefire violations, sharply escalating rhetoric as tensions rise over reported breaches of the truce agreement.

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 Abhishek Tiwari
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