Tehran Seeks Renewed Talks On Nuclear Deal With Washington Amidst Rising Tensions

Tehran: Amidst growing tensions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for a renewed dialogue with the United States over the nuclear program. Iran's state-affiliated Fars News Agency confirmed the reports. The surprising development comes amidst heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, leading to a military build-up by the US Navy near Iran.

Notably, the US naval fleet was deployed to the region following President Donald Trump's threats to carry out a military strike against Iran, in response to the violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in the country.

The tension between the US and Iran escalated after a deadly crackdown on the protests in Iran, resulting in the deaths of thousands of protesters. The protests, which marked the deadliest domestic unrest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution, have escalated tensions with the US, raising concerns of a major conflict. The Trump administration has been vocal about its demands for Iran to make nuclear concessions, and the recent military build-up has only added to the sense of urgency.

Despite the hostile situation, both sides have signalled a willingness to negotiate and discuss the issue, with Trump expressing optimism about reaching a deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also hinted at a possible agreement, stating that Iran is ready to participate in fair and just nuclear talks. However, Tehran has made it clear that it will not be dictated to, and any negotiations must be free from preconditions.

The European Union (EU) has welcomed the development, with officials urging diplomacy to prevent the conflict. Furthermore, the regional powers, including Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have also called for restraint and dialogue.

