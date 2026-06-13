Tehran-Washington At Odds: Iran's Foreign Ministry Flags Delay As Trump Pushes Sunday Signing Of Peace Deal

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the signing of any agreement is unlikely to take place immediately, stating that it will not happen on Sunday and may take place in the coming days, as per the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB, he urged caution over the ongoing process due to inconsistencies from the other side.

"We must wait for the exact timing of the agreement's signing. It will not happen tomorrow, but it could take place in the coming days. Due to the other side's inconsistency, we must remain cautious in commenting on the process," IRIB quoted the Baghaei as saying.

Later, US President Donald Trump said that a peace deal is due to be signed on Sunday, and it will be a wall to nuclear weapons, which would ensure that Iran doesn't have them in the future.

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Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that if the deal doesn't work out, the US has an ultimate alternative.

"Barack Hussein Obama's Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement. The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," he said.

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Trump further said that the US' relationship with Iran was a much different and better one than previous administrations had.