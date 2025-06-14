'Tehran Will Burn' If Missile Firing Continues: Israel's Defence Minister Warns Iran

Tel Aviv: Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has warned Iran about continued missile firing. In his stern warning Katz said, if missiles continue to be fired at Israel, “Tehran will burn.”

Israel's Defence Minister Warns Iran

The warning comes after Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles into Israeli territory overnight, following Israel’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on Friday morning. Explosions lit up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel’s Iron Dome defence system intercepted incoming threats.

Israeli authorities confirmed at least three deaths and dozens of injuries, while Iran’s UN ambassador reported 78 Iranian casualties and over 320 wounded in Israel’s strikes.

Israel’s Operation Rising Lion

Israel’s military operation, codenamed Rising Lion, targeted Iranian nuclear scientists and military installations, dealing a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear program. The Israeli Air Force deployed drones and warplanes to strike key facilities, including Natanz and Isfahan, causing extensive damage.

Global Calls for De-escalation

As tensions build-up between the two nuclear equipped nations, world leaders, have urged both nations to step back from further escalation. Meanwhile, US defence officials confirmed that American air defence systems assisted in intercepting Iranian missiles.