Telegram Banned In Nepal: Here's Why The Government Took This Decision

Kathmandu: Nepal's government has ordered the immediate blockage of the popular messaging app ‘Telegram’, in order to combat rising online fraud and money laundering. The decision to ban Telegram was announced on Friday by the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA), marking a step in the government's efforts to regulate digital platforms and ensure user safety.

The NTA's directive to block Telegram came against the backdrop of a reported surge in financial scams and deceptive tactics, including fake job offers and crypto scams, that were linked to the platform. The authority cited Telegram's involvement in serious crimes, such as money laundering, as a primary reason for the ban. The decision is not without precedent, as Vietnam had previously imposed similar restrictions on the app, citing concerns over alleged poisonous and bad information and anti-state documents being disseminated through Telegram channels.

Telegram, which was launched in 2013 by Russian-born brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov, has become a global phenomenon with over a billion users. Its strong encryption, privacy features, and support for large group chats and broadcast channels have made it a favourite among users seeking secure communication. However, these same features have also raised concerns about the platform's possibilities for misuse.

As per reports, in Nepal, Telegram's popularity grew rapidly, but so did its association with illicit activities. Last year, the platform was linked to the hacking of F1 Soft, a dominant online transaction software used by Nepali banks. The incident heightened scrutiny of Telegram's operations in the country, leading to the government's decision to block the app.

Earlier, in November 2023, the country imposed a ban on the video-sharing app TikTok, citing concerns over user safety and content moderation. However, the ban was lifted in August 2024 after the parent company, ByteDance, agreed to adhere to government regulations. The TikTok incident showed Nepal's willingness to take decisive action when it comes to digital governance.

Meanwhile, Nepal's decision to block Telegram has big implications for the global digital sector. As countries grapple with the challenges of regulating digital platforms, Nepal's move may set a precedent for other nations to follow.