‘Tell Him To Get Lost’: Elon Musk's Father Urges UK People to Ignore Billionaire Son. Here's Why

Over the past weeks, Elon Musk has focused his political criticism on Europe, specifically targeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer responded, accusing Musk of spreading false information.

Now, Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has spoken out in an interview with LBC News, advising people in the UK not to take Elon’s comments too seriously.

‘He's just a person..don't listen to him.. tell him to get lost’

"He's just a person. The fact that he has money or something, he's a billionaire or something to that effect. Hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things or saying the same things as he is. So I wouldn't just because he's a person that stands out more, that they can knock him or just don't listen to him, that's all," senior Musk replied when asked about the situation. “I'd say don't worry about it. Tell him to get lost,” he added.

The Musk-Starmer Dispute

Elon Musk accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to act against gangs involved in the abuse of young girls during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013. Starmer firmly refuted the claims, though he did not mention Musk directly.

In response, Starmer said, "During my five years as chief prosecutor, I took these issues head-on. I reopened closed cases, pursued the first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang, and changed the entire approach to such prosecutions." He also criticized those spreading false claims, accusing them of prioritizing personal agendas over helping victims.

Elon to Buy Liverpool FC?

Meanwhile, in another interview with Times Radio, Errol Musk also revealed that Elon Musk may be interested in buying Liverpool FC, an English Premier League football club.

On Musk being interested his father said, “Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I. I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.”

Liverpool FC is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has previously accepted external investment, according to an AP report. When contacted a spokesperson for FSG said there was “No truth to these rumors.”