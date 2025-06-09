Tennessee Plane Crash: Skydiving Aircraft Crashes With Several People On Board

Tennessee: A heart-stopping plane crash incident occurred on Sunday in Coffee County, Tennessee, which is located around 60 miles south of Nashville. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, between 16 and 20 people were on board the aircraft when the plane crashed. The Tennessee authority confirmed the incident, saying that some were being airlifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while a rescue operation is underway at the site.

As per reports, the aircraft, believed to be a twin-engine propeller plane used for skydiving operations, crashed near the Beechcraft Museum in Tullahoma.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stated, "Initial reports suggest 16-20 people were on board. Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals." The concerned department added in a Facebook post that multiple people have been flown to local hospitals.

Lyle Russell, spokesperson for the City of Tullahoma, confirmed that no fatalities were reported in the crash, but some individuals sustained minor injuries. Russell said in a statement to a foreign media that the incident occurred at around 12.15 pm local time on Sunday, when a plane crash occurred at Tullahoma Regional Airport. He added, "The scene is being secured by local authorities while FAA officials are en route to continue the investigation."

The police officials indicated that the plane, reportedly associated with a Tullahoma skydiving operation, crashed after clipping trees. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and police have urged the public to avoid the area to allow rescue crews to operate safely.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stated, "Please avoid the area to allow emergency crews room to operate safely. They will share more updates as information becomes publicly available."

According to reports, two individuals sustained serious injuries, while others suffered minor injuries. The condition of those on board was being assessed, and hospitals were providing treatment to those in need.