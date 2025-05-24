Terrible Food, Lax Security: Inside Trump's 'Disappointing' $148 Million Meme Coin Dinner

Washington: TikTok prankster and social media influencer Nicholas Pinto, who shelled out $360,000 worth of Trump-themed cryptocurrency to attend an exclusive dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump, called the food ‘trash’ and slammed security arrangements after Trump's departure from the event on Thursday.

Pinto, 25, had paid a staggering $360,000 (approximately ₹3 crore) worth of Trump-branded cryptocurrency ($TRUMP tokens) to secure a seat at the exclusive dinner hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The event was marketed as a special gala for high-tier buyers of Trump’s memecoin, promising a premium experience and the chance to engage with the President himself.

However, for Pinto, the evening turned out to be a disappointment. He later remarked that the food ‘sucked', describing the dinner served was ‘Walmart steak’, "I was hoping for either Big Macs or pizza,” he said. “That would have been better than what we were served.”

The guest list reportedly included around 220 people, all top-tier buyers of the $TRUMP token. But despite the elite company, Pinto claimed that Trump barely interacted with attendees. The President delivered a brief speech and left the premises almost immediately in a golf cart on his way to a helicopter.