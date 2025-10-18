Terrifying Visuals Show Fire Breaks Out In Overhead Luggage Bin Aboard Air China Flight | VIDEO

Shanghai: A harrowing incident occurred aboard an Air China flight from Hangzhou to Seoul on Saturday with 155 passengers onboard, when suddenly a fire erupted in an overhead luggage bin. According to reports, a lithium battery in a passenger's carry-on luggage ignited the fire, prompting an emergency landing of the flight in Shanghai. The incident was marked by flames erupting from an overhead bin and thick smoke filling the cabin.

According to reports, the fire broke out on board the Airbus A321 aircraft, which had departed Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport at 9.47 am local time. The crew immediately implemented standard emergency procedures to contain the situation. The flight attendants used fire extinguishers to douse the flames, while instructing passengers to remain seated and calm.