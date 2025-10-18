Updated 18 October 2025 at 19:12 IST
Terrifying Visuals Show Fire Breaks Out In Overhead Luggage Bin Aboard Air China Flight | VIDEO
Air China flight makes emergency landing in Shanghai after a lithium battery in hand luggage ignites a fire in the cabin.
Shanghai: A harrowing incident occurred aboard an Air China flight from Hangzhou to Seoul on Saturday with 155 passengers onboard, when suddenly a fire erupted in an overhead luggage bin. According to reports, a lithium battery in a passenger's carry-on luggage ignited the fire, prompting an emergency landing of the flight in Shanghai. The incident was marked by flames erupting from an overhead bin and thick smoke filling the cabin.
According to reports, the fire broke out on board the Airbus A321 aircraft, which had departed Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport at 9.47 am local time. The crew immediately implemented standard emergency procedures to contain the situation. The flight attendants used fire extinguishers to douse the flames, while instructing passengers to remain seated and calm.
The pilots declared an emergency and requested a priority landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where the aircraft landed safely at around 11.05 am local time. The aircraft, with 155 passengers and crew members on board, was originally scheduled to arrive in Incheon, South Korea, at around 1 pm local time.
