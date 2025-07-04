Terror on the Streets: Pet Lion Escapes, Mauls Family in Lahore | WATCH

The woman and her children suffered multiple injuries, none of them are reported to be in critical condition. Medical officials are monitoring their recovery. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a chilling incident that has raised serious concerns about exotic pet ownership, a pet lion caused mass panic in a residential neighborhood of Lahore after escaping its enclosure and attacking a woman and her two children on Thursday night. The horrifying moments were captured on CCTV and circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage.

The CCTV footage shows the lion leaping over the wall of its owner's home and charging at an unsuspecting woman carrying shopping bags. It knocks her down before turning to her children, aged five and seven, clawing at their arms and faces. The terrified family screamed for help as passersby rushed in.

Police confirmed that the victims were taken to the hospital immediately after the attack. While the woman and her children suffered multiple injuries, none of them are reported to be in critical condition. Medical officials are monitoring their recovery.

‘They Were Laughing’

Adding to the horror, the children's father told police that the lion’s owners appeared “amused” rather than alarmed by the attack. "They didn’t rush to save my family. They were watching and laughing," he alleged in the police report, a claim that has infuriated the public.

Swift Action: Suspects Nabbed Within Hours

Lahore police acted swiftly after the incident. A spokesperson for the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations confirmed: “The suspects fled with the lion after the attack but were arrested within 12 hours.” Three men, including the lion’s owner, have been taken into custody.

Lion Seized, Moved to Wildlife Park