Terrorist Masood Azhar, JeM Founder, Suffers Heart Attack: Report

Karachi: Terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has reportedly suffered a heart attack. Azhar, who was in Afghanistan’s Khost province, was immediately transferred to Pakistan after the incident.

Who is Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar was released by India in 1999 following the hijacking of IC-814 and was the mastermind behind the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

Azhar is linked to several major terror attacks in India, including the 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

In September 2019, India designated Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as 'individual terrorists' under the UAPA anti-terror law.

