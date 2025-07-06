Tesla CEO Elon Musk Floats 'America Party' Amid Feud With Donald Trump

Washington: Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has officially declared the establishment of the ‘America Party’ in the United States. His move comes after a majority of respondents in a poll conducted on his social media platform X, asking followers whether a new US political party should be created, voted in favour of the new political entity. Amid a growing feud with US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk stated that the newly formed party aimed at restoring freedom and addressing governmental waste, criticising the existing two-party system.

The SpaceX CEO announced the formation of the America Party on Saturday, saying, "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom." He cited a poll he conducted on X, where 65.4% of respondents voted "Yes" to create a new party, while 34.6% voted "No". The poll was conducted on July 4, the day the US celebrates Independence Day, and Musk framed it as a question of independence from the two-party system.

Musk's Vision For The America Party

As per reports, the America Party's primary focus will be on responsible fiscal policy and cutting wasteful government spending. Elon Musk outlined a strategic plan for the party's entry into US politics, suggesting that it target a small number of winnable races rather than competing broadly. "One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts," he wrote, focusing on the party to become a decisive swing vote in a closely divided Congress.

In another post on X, Musk stated, “The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield.”

The America Party's formation is a direct response to Musk's growing dissatisfaction with the current political scenario and his recent feud with President Donald Trump over fiscal policy. Trump signed a tax-cut and spending bill into law, which the SpaceX CEO fiercely opposed, criticising its projected $3.3 trillion addition to the national deficit over the next decade. Musk accused both parties of reckless fiscal policy and declared that the America Party would be formed if the bill passed.

The billionaire businessman had previously spent hundreds of millions on Trump's re-election campaign and led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, aimed at slashing government spending. However, the two have since fallen out over disagreements about the bill. Trump earlier threatened to cut off billions of dollars in subsidies that Musk's companies receive from the federal government.

Musk responded by accusing Trump of being implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and threatening to decommission SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft due to possible contract cancellations.