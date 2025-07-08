Texas Floods: Death Toll Rises To 94, 'Act of God,' Says White House

America's Texas state is grappling with the devastating aftermath of severe flooding that has claimed at least 94 lives across the state. The floods, triggered by unprecedented rainfall, have left communities reeling, prompting widespread rescue and recovery efforts. As emergency teams work tirelessly, the state faces challenges in rebuilding and supporting those affected by this natural disaster.

The flooding, which began after heavy rains battered Texas in late June 2025, has caused widespread destruction, particularly in central and southeastern regions. The US' National Weather Service reported that some areas received up to 15 inches of rain in a matter of days, overwhelming rivers, creeks, and drainage systems. The Guadalupe River, which runs through Texas, reached record-high levels, submerging homes, roads, and infrastructure.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the statewide death toll of 94 includes individuals caught in flash floods, vehicle accidents, and structural collapses caused by the deluge. Rescue operations have saved hundreds of people, but the scale of the disaster has stretched resources thin.

Trump Will Travel To Texas This Week

White House press secretary, during a press conference today, said that “That was an act of God; it’s not the administration’s fault the floods hit when it did”. However, in the same press conference, she said “there were early and consistent warnings”.

She went on to say that “To any person who has deliberately lied about these facts surrounding this catastrophic event, you should be deeply ashamed. At this time, the administration’s focus will be … on giving the victims in their communities the support they deserve during these recovery efforts in this tragic time. May God bless the great people of Texas, especially the parents who have lost their children. President Trump loves you. We are praying for you, and he will be traveling to see you later this week.”