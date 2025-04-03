Thai Version of Ramayana And Commemorative Stamp: How Thailand Honoured India During PM Modi’s BIMSTEC Visit

New Delhi: Thailand on Thursday unveiled a special stamp featuring Ramayana mural paintings from the 18th century to commemorate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The stamp was issued as PM Modi arrived in Bangkok for the 6th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit.

During his visit, the PM also received a rare and meticulously crafted edition of The World Tipitaka: Sajjhaya Phonetic Edition from Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Tipitaka (Pali) or Tripitaka (Sanskrit) is the Buddhist scripture, consisting of 108 volumes. The special edition gifted to the Prime Minister ensures precise pronunciation of over nine million syllables, presented in both Pali and Thai scripts.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi in post on X wrote, “A cultural connect like no other! Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand.”

"The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia," he added.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a Guard of Honour, followed by delegation-level talks with Shinawatra. Later, he attended a traditional Ramakien performance—Thailand’s adaptation of the Ramayana—highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations.