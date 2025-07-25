Republic World
  Thai Woman Gives Birth Mid-Flight on Air India Express; Cabin Crew Assist in Delivery of Healthy Baby Boy

Updated 25 July 2025 at 08:47 IST

Thai Woman Gives Birth Mid-Flight on Air India Express; Cabin Crew Assist in Delivery of Healthy Baby Boy

The trained crew of Air India Express, with support from a nurse who was among the passengers, assisted the woman in the smooth delivery of a baby boy on board.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Thai Woman Gives Birth On Air India Express Plane, Crew Assists Delivery
Thai Woman Gives Birth On Air India Express Plane, Crew Assists Delivery | Image: Air India Express

In a heartwarming incident, a Thai national gave birth to a healthy baby mid-air on an Air India Express flight on Thursday, with the assistance of cabin crew members.

The plane was en route from Muscat to Mumbai.

Trained crew members, with support from a nurse who was among the passengers, assisted the woman in the smooth delivery of a baby boy on board, bringing tears of joy to the mother.

To ensure the new mother received immediate medical attention, the pilots alerted Air Traffic Control and requested priority landing in Mumbai, where medical teams and an ambulance were ready upon arrival.

After landing, both the woman and her newborn were taken to a nearby hospital. They were accompanied by a female airline staff member to provide continued support, the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express released a press note shortly after the incident, providing details of the delivery and acknowledging the swift response and professionalism of the trained crew in ensuring a safe and compassionate environment for the birth.

“This extraordinary moment not only highlights the preparedness of the crew, but also the spirit of compassion and teamwork that defines Air India Express," the airline stated.

"The seamless coordination between the cockpit and cabin crew, ground staff, medical responders, and airport authorities reflected the airline's values of agility and empathy," the statement added.

According to the press release, the crew members who assisted with the delivery included Senior Cabin Crew Sneha Naga and cabin crew members Aishwarya Shirke, Asiya Khalid, and Muskan Chauhan. The flight was commanded by Captain Ashish Vaghani and Captain Faraz Ahmed.

Air India Express also informed that it is in touch with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to support the woman and her baby’s journey to Thailand.

Amid multiple reports of diversions and delays involving Air India and Air India Express flights in recent days following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, this news offers a breath of fresh air, restoring faith in humanity and bringing a ray of hope for passengers by highlighting the crew's preparedness to handle emergency situations.

