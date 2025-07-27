Thailand And Cambodia Agree To Ceasefire Talks After Warning On Trade Deals, Says Donald Trump

Bangkok: US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to meet immediately to negotiate a ceasefire, following three days of intense border clashes that have left over 30 people dead and more than 1.3 lakh displaced. The conflict, which has been brewing for years, centres on ownership of ancient temples, particularly the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear, awarded to Cambodia in a 1962 International Court of Justice ruling but never fully accepted by Thailand.

The violence escalated after the late-May death of a Cambodian soldier, leading to retaliatory deployments along the disputed 817-km border. The conflict intensified on Saturday in Thailand's Trat Province and Cambodia's Pursat Province, opening a new front over 100 km from the initial conflict zone. Both sides have blamed each other for the violence, with Cambodia accusing Thailand of unlawful aggression and military buildup, while Thailand accused Cambodia of landmine use and cross-border attacks.

Trump's Post On Truth Social

Donald Trump shared two posts on his Truth Social handle informing about his conversation with the leaders of both Thailand and Cambodia. In the first post, he said, “I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation. Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!”

Further in the second post, he stated, “I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!”

Thailand-Cambodia Diplomatic Breakthrough

Trump, who is currently visiting Scotland, claimed to have spoken separately with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, warning both leaders that continued fighting would jeopardise US trade deals. "Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social, detailing his efforts to mediate the conflict. He added that both nations were eager to return to the trading table.

Meanwhile, Thai PM Phumtham confirmed Thailand's willingness to pursue a ceasefire in principle but emphasised the need for sincere intention from Cambodia. In a Facebook post, he asked Trump to convey Thailand's willingness to hold bilateral dialogue for long-term peace. Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, has also pushed for a ceasefire proposal, which Cambodia has backed, while Thailand has agreed to it in principle.

Reports suggested that the conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis, with over 1.3 lakh people displaced and numerous casualties reported. Thailand has reported 20 fatalities, including 7 soldiers and 13 civilians, while Cambodia has reported 13 deaths, including 5 soldiers and 8 civilians. The Indian Embassy in Cambodia has issued a travel advisory, urging Indian nationals to avoid border areas amid escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

The conflict has drawn international attention, with Thai officials pushing for international attention to Cambodian aggression at a UN Security Council session on Friday. Cambodia, on the other hand, has sought ICJ intervention again, though Thailand has rejected the court's jurisdiction.