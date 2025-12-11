Thailand-Cambodia Border Skirmish Enters Day 4: What Lies At The Heart Of The Conflict?

New Delhi: The border skirmish between Thailand and Cambodia has spiraled up into a full-blown conflict. The latest escalation between the two countries started on Sunday when the Cambodian forces fired heavily on Thai positions, leading to a counterattack from the Thai army. This effectively broke the ceasefire between the two countries, brokered by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in October, 2025. This ceasefire had ended the five days of violent exchange between the two neighbours in July, 2025.

However, the long-drawn out conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has its roots leading all the back back to colonial times, when the borders between the two countries were drawn. Let us find out what lies at the heart of the conflict between the two countries:

Borders Drawn By France

The colonial administrator in Cambodia drew the border between the two countries in 1907. Since, Cambodia and Thailand had shared cultural ties, both sides claimed each other's territories, especially the cultural monuments located in the border areas. The dispute was further fueled by strong nationalist sentiments in both countries. Both the neighbours were Theravada Buddhist and each one claimed themselves to be the true owners of thier heritage.

Scholars claim that both countries took their positions based on contesting readings of history. The ruling elites on both sides often flared up these issues to strengthen their political positions in their respective countries. This leads to potential escalation of every skirmish at the border.

This conflict has existed since Cambodia’s independence from France in 1953.

The Preah Vihear Temple

According to most scholars, the Preah Vihear temple also known as the Phra Viharn in Thai, is believed to the be at the centre of the border dispute between the two courtiers. The temple is believed to be a cultural symbol and is considered to be a religious place of worship in both Cambodia and Thailand.

The Preah Vihear temple was built during the golden age of the Khmer Empire in the 11th and 12th centuries. The Khmer Empire then governed much of South Asia, including Siam. However, as the empire declined, Siam started to make inroads into Cambodia.

According to some reports, Cambodia officially handed the area around the Preah Vihear temple to Siam in 1867. However when France colonised Laos and Cambodia, the Siamese kingdom which weilded significant political might amoung its neighbours started to weaken.

1904 Border Treaty Between Siam and France

Siam and France signed a border treaty in 1904. According to this border treaty, the northern frontier of Cambodia was fixed along the watershed line of the Dangrek Mountains. This puts most of the Preah Vihear complex in Siam's territory. However, the French drew the official map in 1907, which placed the temple in Cambodia.

Siam had resisted to this move at that time. However, Siam's strong ties with Japan in 1941, empowered it to seize control of Preah Vihear. After World War II ended, it returned control to France.

Thailand And Cambodia After Independence

Thailand and Cambodia have disputed the ownership of the Preah Vihear temple since Cambodia's independence from France. In 1954, Thai troops occupied Preah Vihear.

Matter Raised To International Court of Justice

Thailand's occupation prompted Cambodia to take the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In 1962, the ICJ updeld Cambodia's claim over Preah Vihear.

UNESCO World Heritage Site Listing

Cambodia wanted to list the Preah Vihear temple as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008. However, tensions followed soon after. The opposition in Thailand flared up this issue to attack the Thai government over its perceived weakness. Moreover, Cambodian leaders, on their part also raised this issue to rally nationalist sentiment in their country.

Demilitarised zone Around Preah Vihear Temple

Cambodian and Thai troops had frequently engaged in border skirmishes over the next few years. The ICJ again reaffirmed its position on the Preah Vihear temple in 2013 in favour of Cambodia. The court had also created a demilitarised zone around the temple. However, this directive was never implemented. On the other hand, Thailand has rejected the ICJ’s jurisdiction.