Ex-Cop Kills 22 Children, 12 Adults in Thailand’s Deadliest Mass Shooting, Takes Hostages

Bangkok:A terrifying hostage situation occurred at a school in southern Thailand on Wednesday afternoon after an 18-year-old gunman stormed the campus with a machine gun, injuring the school principal and taking several others hostage.

The incident began shortly after the end of classes at Patong Prathan Kiriwat School in the Hat Yai district, near the Malaysian border. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as an armed man, reportedly carrying a machine gun, walked onto the grounds and opened fire.

The school's headmaster was shot during the initial rampage. A security guard, who narrowly escaped with a graze wound to his stomach, confirmed that the director was targeted before the gunman retreated into a building with a group of students and at least one teacher.

Police Response

Hundreds of students were seen fleeing the campus onto nearby roads as special operations forces and local police from the Hat Yai and Thung Lung districts cordoned off the area.

Initial reports from the Thung Lung police suggest the suspect had been behaving erratically earlier in the day, allegedly threatening his mother at a nearby residence before heading to the school.

This is a developing story.