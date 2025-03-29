Thailand, Myanmar Earthquake Updates: Death Toll Jumps to Over 1,000

Two powerful earthquakes, including a 7.7-magnitude tremor, have rocked Myanmar and Thailand, causing widespread destruction and claiming more than 1,000 lives. The epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, has left the region reeling, with collapsed buildings, damaged infrastructure, and thousands injured. Rescue teams are racing against time to save those trapped under rubble, while international aid organizations mobilize to provide relief. Stay tuned for updates on this tragedy.
Two powerful earthquakes, including a 7.7-magnitude tremor, have rocked Myanmar and Thailand. Stay tuned for updates on this tragedy.
Myanmar's main resistance movement announces a partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts, reports AP.
Intensifying its efforts for aiding relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma', India on Saturday despatched two naval ships to the neighbouring country while an 118-member army field hospital is being deployed to provide immediate medical medical assistance to the injured.
Myanmar’s ruling military said Saturday on state television that the confirmed death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to 1,644, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country’s second-largest city.
Myanmar Earthquake live: Death toll could exceed 10,000, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to more than 1,000 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country's second-largest city.
The country's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.
A 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route to Mandalay from Agra.
The team will assist in providing first aid and emergency medical services to the people of Myanmar.
More than 1000 civilians died & country’s infrastructures were collapsed in this earthquake in Myanmar.
Myanmar Earthquake Live: 1002 people died in Myanmar, more than 2300 people were injured.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred on March 29, 2025, at 14:50:55 IST in Myanmar.
Myanmar Earthquake (Source: National Center for Seismology).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military-led government in Myanmar, and said India stands in solidarity with the country in dealing with the devastation caused by a massive earthquake.
Myanmar, Thailand Earthquake live updates: Emergency declared in Myanmar, Thailand after strong earthquake tremors.
Biggest quake in Myanmar in over a century surpasses 1,000 person death toll
The death toll in Myanmar from a strong earthquake has passed 1,000, with 2,376 people injured and 30 missing.
India has decided to deploy a contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar, official sources here said Saturday.
The personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under 'Operation Brahma' with quake rescue equipment to provide succour to the neighbouring country.
Myanmar Earthquake live updates: PM Modi conveyed deep condolences at the loss of lives.
Myanmar has been hit by powerful quakes in the past. There have been more than 14 earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or above in the past century, including a magnitude 6.8 earthquake near Mandalay in 1956.
A 4.3-magnitude aftershock rattled the region on Saturday, further complicating rescue and recovery operations in Myanmar.
Myanmar Earthquake Live Updates: Two more IAF aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar and the planes will depart from Hindon Air Force Station soon.
Myanmar Earthquake Live Updates: India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.
India sent the relief materials to the Myanmarese city of Yangon in a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
The supplies included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, officials said.
First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar. India sends 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Myanmar after devastating earthquake.
IAF C-130J aircraft departed from AFS Hindon with relief including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps & medical supplies like antibiotics, syringes & bandages
Myanmar sits on a major fault line Earthquakes are rare in Bangkok, but relatively common in Myanmar. The country sits on the Sagaing Fault, a major north-south fault that separates the India plate and the Sunda plate.
Brian Baptie, a seismologist with the British Geological Survey, said it appears a 200 kilometer (125 mile) section of the fault ruptured for just over a minute, with a slip of up to 5 meters (16.4 feet) in places, causing intense ground shaking in an area where most of the population lives in buildings constructed of timber and unreinforced brick masonry.
The United Nations allocated $5 million to start relief efforts. President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. was going to help with the response, but some experts were concerned about this effort given his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance.
Russia's emergencies ministry dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies, according to a report from the Russian state news agency Tass.
India sent a search and rescue team and a medical team as well as provisions, while Malaysia's foreign ministry said the country will send 50 people on Sunday to help identify and provide aid to the worst-hit areas.
In neighbouring Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people — many of whom live in high-rise buildings — and other parts of the country.
Bangkok city authorities said so far six people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital's popular Chatuchak market.
When the quake hit, the 33-story high-rise being built by a Chinese firm for the Thai government wobbled, then came crashing to the ground in a massive plume of dust that sent people screaming and fleeing from the scene.
On Saturday, more heavy equipment was brought in to move the tons of rubble, but hope was fading among friends and family members of the missing that they would be found alive.
The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to over 1,000 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country's second-largest city.
The country's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying “detailed figures are still being collected.” Myanmar is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis. It makes movement around the country both difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could still rise precipitously.
Myanmar earthquake live: The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to nearly 700 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country's second-largest city.
State-run television MRTV reported that 694 people have now been found dead and another 1,670 injured, with 68 others missing, according to a statement from the military-led government.
Myanmar earthquake live: India on Saturday sent around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit people of Myanmar.
A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and a monastery.
At least 144 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar India sent the relief materials to Yangoon in a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
Myanmar earthquake live: The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to nearly 700, according to the government.
State-run television MRTV reported that 694 people have now been found dead and another 1,670 injured, according to a statement from the military-led government. The same figures were also reported by the independent news site The Irrawaddy.
The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing other widespread damage.