Thailand PM Sacked Over Leaked Phone Call To Cambodian Leader

Breaking News: Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been sacked by the Constitutional Court of Thailand after a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. She was accused of prioritising personal interests over national security and violating ethical standards.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra became the fifth prime minister in Thailand to be removed by the Constitutional Court in the past 17 years. The court says Paetongtarn put private interests ahead of the country's.