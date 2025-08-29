Updated 29 August 2025 at 18:59 IST
Thailand PM Sacked Over Leaked Phone Call To Cambodian Leader
Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been sacked by the Constitutional Court of Thailand after a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Breaking News: Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been sacked by the Constitutional Court of Thailand after a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. She was accused of prioritising personal interests over national security and violating ethical standards.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra became the fifth prime minister in Thailand to be removed by the Constitutional Court in the past 17 years. The court says Paetongtarn put private interests ahead of the country's.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra has apologised for the leaked phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen, stating that her intention was to deescalate border tensions and prevent war.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 18:43 IST