'Thank You For Your Trust': 90-Second-Long Applause After PM Modi's Address At Ethiopian Parliament | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a 90-second-long standing ovation after he addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament in Addis Ababa on Wednesday. The applause started soon after he finished his speech and thanked the people of Ethiopia and the parliamentarians present there, and continued almost endlessly, as PM Modi came down to shake hands with the MPs.

“Thank you for your friendship, thank you for your trust...Thank you,” the Prime Minister said concluding his speech along with some Ethiopian phrases expressing gratitude, following which the claps started ringing in the Parliament, showcasing the deep ties shared between the two countries.

Reflecting on the deep cultural bond between Indians and Ethiopias, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that the two countries share warm climatic conditions as well as warm spirits. He said that around 2000 years ago, traders were not only exchanging spices and gold but also ideas and way of life.

"Ports like Addis and Dholera were not just trade centres, but bridges between civilisations. In modern times, our relationship enters a new era, as Indian soldiers fought alongside Ethiopians for the liberation of Ethiopia in 1941," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the large-scale trade carried out between the two countries, he said, “Indian companies are among the largest investors in Ethiopia. They have invested more than 5 billion dollars across diverse sectors and generated more than 75000 jobs. We have decided to elevate India-Ethiopia bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.”

On the efficiency of delivering government services to people, PM Modi said, "India’s Digital Public Infrastructure has transformed the way we deliver services and how people access them."

The Prime Minister also expressed how privileged India feels to supply over four million vaccine doses to Ethiopia during the pandemic.

"India sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries during COVID-19. It was India’s proud privilege to supply Ethiopia with over four million vaccine doses," he said.

The Prime Minister started his speech by saying that he carried with him the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and expressed deep respect for Ethiopia's Parliament, people and democratic journey.

"In this great building, the will of the people becomes the will of the state. When the wheel of the state moves in harmony with the wheel of the people, the wheel of progress moves forward with hope and purpose," he said.

The Prime Minister also thanked Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring on him the Grand Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, the country's highest civilian award. "I accept this honour with folded hands and humility on behalf of the people of India," he said.

Describing Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest civilisations, the Prime Minister said history lives on in its mountains, valleys and in the hearts of its people. He also highlighted a cultural link, noting that both India's national song, Vande Mataram and Ethiopia's national anthem refer to the land as "mother".

“We too are an ancient civilisation, walking confidently into the future, guided by the call of 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas, Sabka prayas'. Our emotions for our motherland also reflect our shared perspective. India's song Vande Mataram and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to the land as mother. They inspire us to take pride in our cultural heritage and to protect the motherland,” PM Modi said.