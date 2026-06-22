The Awkward Diplomacy: Snubs, Humiliation & Walkouts Mar Iran-US Zurich Talks; Pakistan President Left Sweating | WATCH

Zurich: The high-stakes 'diplomatic' talks between senior American and Iranian representatives in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sunday were complicated by several uncomfortable and awkward moments. Several humiliating moments from the peace talks is going viral on social media.

Qatar PM Ignored Vance?

One of the videos doing rounds on social media showed Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani greeting Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari. After giving a warm hug to Zardari in front of US Vice President JD Vance, Abdulrahman Al Thani was purportedly seen ignoring the American leader.

Vance appeared to be waiting for Abdulrahman Al Thani to greet him, however, he received what people are describing as a diplomatic snub.

Iran Refuses Handshake, Photo Session

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, organisers and US officials had arranged a joint photo session and an official handshake before the negotiations commenced. However, Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refused to take part in it.

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The friction intensified when the Iranian team briefly walked out of the meeting room in protest.

JD Vance stands after Iran team walks out

Pakistan President Left Sweating

The snub by Iranian officials left Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari visibly stressed. As the Iranian officials walked out of the room, Zardari was seen looking here and there, shifting uncomfortably, unable to decide what to do next.

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His situation was mocked by netizens, with one saying, “Look at this pathetic sight. The sheer, overwhelming panic dripping from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s face is absolutely delicious. Sweating buckets, eyes wide with pure terror, looking like he’s one second away from shitting himself on live camera. 😂”