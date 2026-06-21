'The Indian is My wife, & the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir': Vance Jokes About 2 Important People in His Life

Geneva/Switzerland: U.S. Vice President JD Vance lightened the mood during high-stakes diplomatic engagements in Switzerland on Sunday, referencing his personal connections to an "Indian" and a "Pakistani" as two of the most important people in his life.

"I've joked that I have two very, very important people in my life: an Indian and a Pakistani," Vance said.

"The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir," he said.

Vance, who is married to Indian-American attorney Usha Chilukuri Vance, made the lighthearted remark while interacting with Pakistan's leadership. The comment came as he met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on the sidelines of broader US-Iran negotiations in the Bürgenstock Resort area near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland.

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Diplomatic Context

The meetings form part of intense efforts to advance a potential deal on Iran's nuclear program and stabilize the Middle East following recent conflicts. Vance led the U.S. delegation, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner.

Vance was also seen warmly greeting Munir, saying, "Thanks for all your help. Especially this guy, what’s up man?" underscoring the close coordination between Washington and Islamabad's military and civilian leadership.

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Significance of the Engagement

The vice president's joke highlights the personal and cultural threads woven into U.S. foreign policy. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, is a second-generation Indian immigrant whose family hails from Andhra Pradesh. His warm reference to Munir reflects Pakistan's role as an intermediary in the U.S.-Iran talks.