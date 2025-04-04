The Man Diana Trusted: Why Prince William Hires Her Divorce Lawyers

London: Prince William has chosen to part ways with his father King Charles III's legal team and instead hired the law firm that represented his late mother, Princess Diana, during her divorce. This decision is being seen as a drastic step in William's journey to carve out his own identity and legacy, distinct from his father's.

Prince William

Prince William Hires Diana's Divorce Lawyer

The law firm Mishcon de Reya holds a deep connection to Princess Diana. It was this firm, led by Anthony Julius, that guided Diana through her highly publicised and acrimonious divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996. Diana's trust in the firm was evident, and its role in her life extended beyond legal matters. Notably, Lord Victor Mishcon, the firm's founder, documented Diana's fears of being harmed in a staged car accident—a note that gained attention after her tragic death in 1997.

Departure from Royal Tradition

Prince William's decision to engage Mishcon de Reya shows a departure from royal tradition. Until now, he had relied on Harbottle & Lewis, the legal team long associated with King Charles. This shift is being interpreted as a statement of independence, with sources close to the royal family suggesting that William is determined to "be his own man" and approach his role differently from his father.

The move also highlights William's efforts to honour his mother's legacy. Prince choosing the firm that Diana trusted during one of the most challenging periods of her life, appears to be reaffirming his deep connection to her and her values.