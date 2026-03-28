The Moment When US Missiles Hit Iranian Navy Vessels | CENTCOM's Unclassified Footage Inside

New Delhi: In a video statement that is stated to up the morale of the US and its allies in the Middle East war, the US Central Command has released a video footage that depicted the moments when some Iranian navy vessels were struck by missiles launched by the US and its allies.

The visuals having 'unclassified' marked on them, show each of the targets locked, then the missiles dropping, followed by explosions after each of those naval assets were eliminated.

“For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over,” CENTCOM said in a post on X along with the video footage. The US has maintained that it intends to secure the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian clutches and had also gone ahead to seek help from its NATO partners in the past.

The post comes in the backdrop of the US putting a pause on attack against Iranian energy infrastructure and also reportedly planning for a possible ground invasion. Iran however, continues to maintain its control over the strategic energy chokepoint, Strait of Hormuz, thereby increasing the economic costs of the war for US' Gulf partners.

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Houthis Enter War

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have now entered the war in the Middle East, after conducting a missile launch that was intercepted by Israel. Pakistan which has offered to mediate in the crisis said that it would meet with some regional powers on Sunday. However, Iran has reportedly expressed its skepticism about the diplomatic efforts.

The United States and Israel continue to strike Iran, whose retaliatory attacks have targeted Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states. The Houthis’ entry could further hurt global shipping if they again target vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea.

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Iran on Friday agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following a request from the United Nations.

The War in the Middle East

Meanwhile, the war in the Gulf which started off on February 28 has dragged on for weeks. The United States and Israel had launched joint airstrikes on Iran in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.