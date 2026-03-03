'Their Air Defence... Leadership Is Gone': Trump Says 'Too Late' For Iran To Restart Negotiations As Tensions Escalate In Middle East Region

Trump says "Too Late" for Iran to talk | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Amid the escalating tensions in the West Asia region, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it was "too late" for Iran to restart negotiations.

Trump said that Iran's leadership, along with its air defence, Air Force, and Navy are "gone".

Taking to Truth Social, the US President stated, “Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said 'Too Late”.

‘Iran open to diplomatic negotiations’

This comes after Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi- the representative of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei- declared that while Iran is open to diplomatic negotiations, any talks must be conducted on the basis of national "dignity."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israel claimed that a senior commander was targeted through a strike in Iran, multiple media outlets reported.

The Israeli Army didn't provide further information on the outcome of the operation that was carried out recently.

Advertisement

Military action against Iran

As per reports, President Trump has formally notified Congress of the military action against Iran, justifying the February 28 precision strikes as a necessary move to protect American interests and regional security.

In his official letter, Trump stated that the operation was authorized to safeguard the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and to provide collective self-defense for regional partners.

"At my direction, on February 28, 2026, United States forces conducted precision strikes against numerous targets within Iran including ballistic missile sites, maritime mining capabilities, air defenses, and command and control capabilities. These strikes were undertaken to protect United States forces in the region, protect the United States homeland, advance vital United States national interests, including ensuring the free flow of maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, and in collective self-defense of our regional allies, including Israel," Trump wrote.

‘Operation was conducted…’

In his formal address, the President emphasized that the operation was conducted exclusively through air and naval assets, with no American ground troops deployed during the strikes.

He further noted that the mission was strategically designed to minimize civilian risk while effectively neutralizing Iran’s "malign activities" and deterring future aggression against the U.S. and its partners.

Loss of young students

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported today that thousands gathered for a somber funeral procession following the deaths of over 150 schoolgirls in a Saturday missile strike.

Footage from various media outlets depicted massive crowds protesting the loss of the young students, who were killed during the initial wave of US-Israeli air operations in the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei killing

As the regional conflict enters its fourth day, following the strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the cycle of violence has intensified.

The 86-year-old leader was killed on February 28 during a massive joint military operation by the United States and Israel, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury."

Tehran has since launched retaliatory counter-strikes against American military installations and Israeli targets throughout the Middle East.

Iran has officially entered a 40-day period of national mourning following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to official reports and satellite imagery, the strike utilized precision-guided munitions to level Khamenei’s high-security compound in Tehran.