Thekua, Himroo Silk Tie, Kashmiri Carpet, Charaka Samhita: Significance of PM Modi's Gifts to Dignitaries in Slovakia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a selection of India’s finest traditional handicrafts, textiles, and cultural treasures to the President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of Slovakia, highlighting the country’s rich artistic and intellectual heritage. He also carried presents for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The gifts, chosen for their craftsmanship and deep cultural significance, were presented as tokens of friendship and shared values between India and Slovakia.

Gifts to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini

Brass Dokra Antelope Set: This handcrafted artwork showcases India’s ancient Dokra metal-casting tradition, practiced for centuries by tribal artisans in states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Created using the lost-wax technique, each unique piece reflects themes of nature, folklore, and rural life.

Himroo Silk Tie & Pocket Square: Representing the traditional weaving craft of Aurangabad, this silk-cotton blend features a distinctive reversible weave with intricate floral and paisley patterns. Himroo textiles, known for their soft texture, subtle sheen, elegance, and durability, trace their origins to Deccan court patronage.

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Handcrafted Thewa Motif Cufflinks: These elegant cufflinks highlight the rare Thewa jewellery technique from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. Finely engraved gold sheets are fused onto coloured glass to create intricate designs inspired by nature and symbolism.

Gift to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico

Kashmiri Silk Carpet: A prestigious hand-knotted creation from the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, this carpet is made from high-quality natural silk. It features intricate floral, paisley, vine, and medallion designs drawn from local artistic traditions and the region’s natural beauty.

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Gifts to Slovak Speaker Richard Raši

Charaka Samhita and Susruta Samhita: Foundational ancient Ayurvedic texts that represent India’s pioneering contributions to medicine and surgery. The Charaka Samhita offers systematic insights into health, disease, physiology, and well-being, while the Susruta Samhita details advanced surgical techniques, instruments, anatomy, and holistic healthcare practices developed over two millennia ago. These texts underscore India’s scientific and intellectual legacy.

Thekua: A traditional sweet snack from Bihar and Jharkhand, made with wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee. Particularly associated with festivals like Chhath Puja, Thekua symbolises cultural tradition, festive celebration, and regional culinary heritage with its simple ingredients and long shelf life.

Gifts To French President Emmanuel Macron

Kalamkari Mahabharata Painting: This hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India’s rich artistic heritage. It took nearly six months to complete and was created using traditional pen-drawing techniques. The artwork depicts scenes from the Mahabharata, the ancient Indian epic that explores profound themes of duty, justice, courage, and moral choice.

Gifts To Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron

Pochampally Silk Stole: The Pochampally Silk Stole is a handwoven textile from Telangana, crafted using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Renowned for its intricate geometric and floral patterns, fine craftsmanship, and elegant design, it beautifully represents India’s rich textile heritage.

These gifts not only celebrate India’s diverse artisanal traditions -- spanning textiles, metalwork, jewellery, literature, and cuisine -- but also serve as cultural bridges, promoting deeper people-to-people ties and appreciation for India’s heritage on the global stage.