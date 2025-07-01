‘There Are Tens of Thousands On The Line…’: Donald Trump Blames AT&T For Conference Call Issues

US President Donald Trump called on AT&T’s top executives to take action. | Image: AP

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday publicly blamed AT&T for technical problems during a conference call with American faith leaders, urging the telecommunications giant’s leadership to intervene and promising to consider switching to another service provider for future calls.

Tech Problems Disrupt Conference Call

Trump in a post on social media said the call, which included tens of thousands of participants from faith communities across the country, was disrupted due to AT&T’s inability to make its equipment work properly.

"I'm doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly," the president wrote.

He added that this was the second time such technical difficulties had occurred.

Addressing the wireless carrier directly, Trump called on AT&T’s top executives to take action.

"If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved It would be good," he said, noting, "There are tens of thousands of people on the line!"

Following the disruptions, Trump apologized to the faith leaders for the delay caused by the technical problems.