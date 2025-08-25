'24 Hours to Settle It': Trump Repeats Claim of Stopping India-Pakistan War

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy by claiming he stopped the nuclear war between India and Pakistan—this time while threatening to halt trade talks with India.

What Trump Said?

"I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan," said US President Donald Trump during a press briefing in the Oval Office.

Trump asserted that during heightened tensions in May 2025, he intervened by warning both nations that the US would suspend all trade within 24 hours unless they agreed to a ceasefire. He claimed this ultimatum led to an immediate de-escalation.

“They already shot down seven jets… I said, ‘You want to trade? We’re not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting. You’ve got 24 hours to settle it,’” Trump added.

Trump Credits Self

Donald Trump has repeated this claim over 40 times since May, framing it as one of several global conflicts he says he helped resolve—crediting himself.

India’s Response

However, India has repeatedly denied Trump’s version. MEA Officials have maintain that the ceasefire was achieved through DGMO-level talks between Indian and Pakistani military leadership, without any third-party mediation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have both stated publicly that Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike against terror launchpads, was conducted independently and concluded without foreign intervention.