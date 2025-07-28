'They Came With Their Hearts': Bangladesh Chief Adviser Thanks India for Treating Dhaka Plane Crash Victims

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday extended heartfelt gratitude to medical teams from India, China, and Singapore for their assistance in treating victims of last week’s deadly plane crash in Dhaka.

Taking to social media platform X, Yunus said he met a delegation of 21 doctors and nurses from the three countries at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital. The international teams are currently in Dhaka to provide specialised medical care to those injured in the tragic incident at Milestone School and College.

The crash occurred on Monday after a Chinese-made F-7 BGI training fighter jet developed a mechanical fault shortly after take-off and crashed into the two-storey school building. The accident claimed 32 lives, including 26 children.

"They’ve come not just with skills, but with their hearts"

Praising the swift and dedicated response of the foreign medical professionals, Yunus said, “These teams have come not just with their skills, but with their hearts. Their presence reaffirms our shared humanity and the value of global partnerships in times of tragedy.”

He assured the visiting teams of full governmental support to help carry out their medical missions and expressed hope for long-term cooperation with Bangladesh.

Yunus also urged the teams to consider building lasting ties in areas such as institutional collaboration, virtual cooperation, medical education exchange, and health sector capacity building. “Such partnerships could lay the foundation for lasting cooperation in public health and emergency preparedness,” his post stated.

The delegation comprised ten medical personnel from Singapore, eight from China, and four from India. Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen and Singapore’s Head of Mission were also present during the meeting.